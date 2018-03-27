0 Was Mid-South auto club targeted by tow truck company for quick money grab?

MILLINGTON, Tenn. - Members of a Mid-South auto club had their cars towed while they are doing a good deed for the city. It happened Saturday around 7:30 a.m. while the Mid-South Camaro Club picked up trash in a stretch of road they adopted. FOX13 spoke with members Monday, and they said they were set up.

The group said they have been cleaning the 2-mile stretch of road on Highway 51 for the past 5 years, but this year when they parked their cars and donned their fluorescent vests, little did they know that tow trucks were on the way.

The scene all started with a clean up service project for Millington.

"Mid-South Camaro Club adopted Highway 51 five years ago, and we have to clean up the highway four times a year," said Lisa McPherson, the CEO of the Mid-South Camaro Club.

But on this day, unfortunately, the good deed did not go unpunished.

"By the time we got a little beyond the light, one of our members looked back and saw a lot of flashing lights, and they said, 'Well somebody is pulling our cars is that the tow truck?"' said McPherson.

Workers from DTS Tire in Millington had a crew ready to go bright and early towing cars from what they said is a private lot.

"I tried to talk to the guy, and he was like so angry. He cussed me out and said we're gonna pull these “GD” cars. We’re going to pull these cars," McPherson remembered.

FOX13 tried to talk to DTS as well. They refused an interview, only saying that there are signs posted in the lot notifying people that cars would be towed. Technically they were right.

"We have never seen this sign,” said McPherson as she pointed out a signed posted on that back of a pole where no one could see it. (And this sign is in a place where you can't see it from the street?) "Yes," she said.

DTS had another tow sign placed behind one of the broken down tractor trailers in a spot also tough to see.

McPherson thinks her club was targeted by the tow truck company for a quick money grab, and if it wasn't for the help of Shelby County Sheriff Deputies stepping in and getting their cars back, the outcome could have been worse.

(How does that make you feel that you're doing a good deed for the city and then they're trying to make a dollar off of you?) "That it's not a good feeling. It's not," McPherson said.

The Mid-South Camaro Club told us that they will be cleaning roads and helping feed and clothe the needy of Earle, Arkansas in April. They are hoping to have better luck with their cars there.

