  • WATCH: Mississippi officers compete in viral lip sync challenge

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    CORNITH, Miss. - Police departments across the nation are challenging each other to create cheerful lip sync videos.

    RELATED: Georgia police department gets uptown funky in viral lip sync challenge

    Now, the Corinth Police Department has taken the challenge.

    Songs from Whitney Houston, Stevie Wonder, and M.C. Hammer were featured in the video.

    Lip sync challenge: Watch Charlotte police officers get down in hilarious viral video

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories