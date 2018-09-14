WATCH: Wild patterns shine from new lights on I-40 bridge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Light patterns in new, wild colors are showing on the I-40 bridge between Arkansas and Memphis.
New lights on the Memphis bridge are INSANE!!!! pic.twitter.com/EmXPUM491q— Joey Sulipeck FOX13 (@joeysulipeck) September 14, 2018
The lights have shown intricate designs Thursday night, as drivers and onlookers were given a show of the new light displays available from the bridge overlooking the Mississippi River.
Y'all - THE NEW LIGHTS ON THE MEMPHIS BRIDGE ARE OFF THE CHAIN!!!!! pic.twitter.com/hQcM1q7Quo— Joey Sulipeck FOX13 (@joeysulipeck) September 14, 2018
There are several patterns and colors seen by the FOX13 SkyFOX camera downtown.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Pregnant mom of 4 killed in crash with boxer who livestreamed aftermath
- Purple Haze 'ceasing operations' after shooting inside club
- Boston explosions: As many as 100 homes on fire
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}