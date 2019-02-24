0 Water break found and repaired, water turns back on in Mississippi town

OXFORD, Miss. - UPDATE: Crews in Oxford have found and located the broken water pipe.

According to Mayor Robyn Tannehill, the city is turning the water back on right now. However, officials are unsure if the problem is completely fixed.

Mayor Tannehill wrote in a Facebook post, "Until the system equalized, we will not be able to say with certainty that the issue is 100% fixed."

Oxford residents are still under a boil-water notice until further notice.

The break was found behind Urgent Care at Hwy 7 and Belk.

Major water issues have been reported in Mississippi. Crews are working to restore water services in the southern part of Oxford.

The city of Oxford is currently under a boil-water notice. But, the major took to Twitter to say the town did not have any water.

"Quick Update: We have located one water main break and are searching as fast as we can for the second break. The tanks have depleted which is why you have no water. Once the break is located and fixed, it will take a few hours for supply to replenish," Robyn Tannehill, Mayor said.

A picture shows a water pipe has broken in the area. Damages have impacted the road and water in the area.

We’ve located a problem, and are isolating the break. Hope to restore water pressure soon. pic.twitter.com/8zAStaD5vq — Oxford Utilities (@Oxford_Electric) February 23, 2019

It has not been determined when services will be restored. We're working to determine what caused the pipe to burst.

Multiple buildings on the Ole Miss campus has been impacted.

Campus Walk

The Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts

Rowan Oak

University Museum

South Oxford Center

Carriage House

Memory House

Walton-Young House

Jackson Avenue Center

Music Building

Grisham House

