Water main break floods street, worries Germantown residents as water inches toward homes

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - A water main break in Germantown worried residents who watched water inch close to their homes.
The main break caused neighbors in condominiums to lose water service along Farmington Boulevard Friday night.
"The water was all the way up almost to their doorsteps so it's a serious issue," said resident Jonathan Riley.
A city spokesperson said a power outage caused issues at the water plant.
According to a spokesperson, when the power was restored a pressure surge most likely caused the water main break. Riley told FOX13 he is tired of dealing with water service issues.
"It's every couple months. We are losing water here from mains or water systems back there," Riley said.
Farmington Boulevard reopened and water service was restored to the area Saturday afternoon.
Neighbors said the city needs to focus on fixing infrastructure problems.
"Find out what's going on with this water infrastructure. I mean, I don't know how old these pipes are," Riley told FOX13. "We want to see a moratorium on all new development until we get our infrastructure fixed."
