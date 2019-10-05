  • Water rescue on the Mississippi River, victims were possibly riding jet skis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Crews responded to a water rescue on the Mississippi River Friday evening.

    Memphis Fire officials told FOX13 two people were riding jet skis near Beale Street landing.

    The condition of the victims is unknown at this time.

    This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with FOX13 for updates on this scene.

