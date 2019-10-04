Water rescue underway on the Mississippi River, victims were possibly riding jet skis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A water rescue s currently underway on the Mississippi River.
Memphis Fire officials told FOX13 two people were riding jet skis near Beale Street landing.
The condition of the victims is unknown at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with FOX13 for updates on this scene.
WATCH THE RESCUE LIVE BELOW
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Teacher put on leave after showing anti-Confederate flag message in class, reports say
- Four Teens Indicted in Murderous Crime Spree
- King Arthur expands flour recalled over E. coli contamination say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}