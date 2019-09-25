Watermain break closes Germantown road for hours

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - Public Works crews are continuing to try to patch the major hole left in the middle of a Germantown street.
Crews started working around the clock starting around 4 p.m Tuesday. Public works crews for Germantown closed part of Poplar Avenue and all the northbound lanes of West Farmington Boulevard for repairs.
Bo Mills, Director of Public Works for Germantown, tells FOX13 an out-of-state construction company was doing underground construction work when they hit a watermain pipe.
“Infrastructure is key, water supply is key, and when it’s interrupted it’s a big deal for public works,” said Mills. It took crews until 2:00 Wednesday morning to fix the pipe.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
Crews then spent all day Wednesday repairing the road.
“It’s been quite an effort. We had about a dozen or so different crews out here working. Men working in here last night with two different crews. And then today we’ll have a couple of crews out here working on the street repair as well,” said Mills.
Crews are hoping to have the road back open by dark Wednesday evening.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}