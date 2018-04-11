Weapons taken from Whitehaven High student on campus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - After a Whitehaven High teacher noticed a student strongly smelling of marijuana, school officials found multiple weapons in the student's possession.
Once an officer patted down the student, a black pair of brass knuckles were found in the student's right pocket. The brass knuckles were also inscribed (NAVY).
An assistant principal also searched the student's backpack and found a gun.
Trending stories:
- Hattie B's will open its doors in Memphis next week
- Man found dead outside Memphis motel
- Man enters home, shoots victim during armed robbery
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
The principal found 11 live rounds of Hollow Jacketed Luger 9mm ammunition in the backpack along with a Black Smith and Wesson MP Shied 40 cal with seven Full Jackets of Luger 9mm ammunition in the magazine.
The student was then immediately taken into police custody.
Investigators later found out that the Black Smith and Wesson was stolen.
The student has now been expelled from Whitehaven High.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}