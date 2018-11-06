Weather alert siren not working in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Tenn. - With severe weather around the corner, one of the six warning sirens is not working in Arlington.
An earlier Facebook post said three outdoor warning sirens - didn't work.
Now, five of the six sirens are working in the area, according to the Mayor.
Mayor Mike Wiseman plans to host a town hall meeting about the sirens at 6:30 p.m.
The town would like to remind the public to, "DO NOT rely solely on the sirens for severe weather alerts. Use weather radios and other means of notice to stay aware as the day progresses."
Parts have been ordered to fix the broken siren, but it's unclear when the siren will be fixed.
