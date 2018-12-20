Weatherization Assistance program making hundreds of Memphis homes more energy efficient

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - This year, more than 600 Memphians applied for the city’s Weatherization Assistance Program, but they could only renovate 90 homes, which left hundreds in need on a waiting list.
Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) announced Wednesday a $1 million investment to help 100 additional families by upgrading homes with more energy efficient equipment for free.
“We're hoping those homes get uplifted to the point that for folks their energy bills are lowered,” said Mark Creech, TVA executive Director in Memphis.
TVA officials said it’s too early to say how much energy bills would decrease with the upgrades until they can evaluate each home.
Starting in mid-January, TVA will send crews to every home for initial evaluations, and then they hope to complete all the updates by next summer.
