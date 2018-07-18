Wednesday weather update-- Mostly Cloudy with Scatt'd PM Showers for Mid-South

- Temperatures are warm with mostly cloudy skies.
- This afternoon we will be in the upper 80s, low 90s.
- Feels like temperatures in the upper 90s.
- Rain chance: 40 percent
- Watch the video above for your mostly cloudy Wednesday
Trending stories:
- Sherra Wright's new defense team confident, already preparing for murder trial
- Grizzlies' Marc Gasol helps rescue woman in Mediterranean Sea
- Anonymous Memphis man donates hundreds to carjacked teen set to begin nursing school
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}