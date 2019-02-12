0 Weed, guns, edibles and more found in Memphis home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two men are behind bars after weed, edibles, and other drugs were found in a Memphis home.

SCSO narcotics division executed a state search on February 11 in the 3200 block of Highland Park Place. Detectives approached an unlocked door and entered the home.

Michael McBride was immediately detained on the scene. He told officers he would show them where all the drugs in the residence and garage were.

In the laundry room, detectives found two bags of a green leafy substance inside a bucket on the counter, a black bag of a green leafy substance, two digital scales inside the cabinet, and 91 THC cartridges in a plastic tub in the cabinet.

In the garage, officers found a box of 50 suspected THC edibles, 72 THC cartridges, a loaded gun with a 12 round magazine, another loaded with a 10 round magazine, and loaded Glock 48 9mm.

Upstairs, officers found a bag of marijuana, a digital scale, and three more loaded guns.

Detectives noticed another car pull up to the scene. A strong weed smell emanated from the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Jerry Tigner. Tigner told officers, “I just came to visit my cousin Michael.”

Multiple pills were found inside Tigner's car.

Three blue pills had 3601 imprinted, they were identified as hydrocodone 10mg. Three white pills with M366 imprinted on them were also identified as hydrocodone 7.5mg. Two blue pills with the A51 imprint were identified as oxycodone 30 mg.

McBride told investigators he was selling narcotics out of his home in the 3200 block of Highland Park Place.

All the weed found inside the home weighed about 354.6 grams.

