‘Weed lady' arrested, 11 neglected dogs found in Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Multiple dogs are searching for a home after nearly 60 grams of weed and a loaded firearm were located inside a South Memphis home.
Officers and SWAT were called to the 2000 block of Florida St. to execute a search warrant and arrest the infamous "weed lady."
On Oct. 8 Monica R. Isom was arrested for possession of marijuana and other controlled substances with intent to manufacture and sell, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm.
The 44-year-old suspect claimed that the only thing in her house was “some weed,” but while searching the property detectives found 11 dogs on the property.
Isom was issued an environmental court animal service summons because of the 11 dogs that were found at the scene.
Memphis Animal Services were called and the dogs were taken to local shelters. FOX13 has heard residents are concerned about what will happen to the dogs.
Suspect is expected to appear in court Oct. 10.
For more information on how to adopt a dog, contact Memphis Animal Services. The identification number for each dog is located in the description of the pictures within the gallery.
