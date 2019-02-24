0 Week of rain causes Mississippi road to split in half

MARSHALL CO., Miss. - A week of rain filled the oft dry Big Spring Creek in a northern Mississippi town.

It washed away feet from the back end of a property where a free golf course sits. And it split a one-way-in, one-way-out roadway in half, stranding a dozen-plus families.

Yes, a road split in two.

“It’s the only way in, only way out,” said Dean Shoffner. “So, we’re just stuck right now.”

Shoffner is a 12-year resident of Lake Center, Miss.

He lives on Hubbard Road and for a few hours on Saturday, he lived on the other side of Hubbard Road.

The road splinters, but the entrance from Route 178 is also its exit.

The road break, Shoffner said, left 12 to 15 families stranded for hours as Marshall County crews worked to fix the roadway.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

FOX13 arrived as crews laid a temporary footbridge down, reconnecting Hubbard.

“You can walk across right now but that’s it,” Shoffner said.

There, our crew met Shoffner and his neighbor and friend, Leon Giglio.

“If you would have been out here just before that broke down, you would have been in trouble,” said Giglio.

Giglio is the owner of the golf course he calls Shifting Sands Golf Course, which borders the creek. Giglio said a few feet of his property was washed out.

He lost one of his cedar trees.

The two men said the creek was dry before Tuesday and then water began rushing through it.

The split-in-two road brought a few people to watch crews fix it.

Within a few hours after FOX13 arrived, workers laid down gravel, making the once-footbridge a passable road for cars.

Workers told FOX13 it’s a temporary fix until the water recedes.

But the washed-out Hubbard Road is a rarity, says Shoffner and Giglio.

The two men, combined, have lived on the road for 42 years.

Neither has seen the road divided before; however, Giglio said it was a matter of time.

“I knew it was coming, but I didn’t think it was going to be this morning,” said Giglio.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.