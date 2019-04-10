0 Weekly Spanish magazine helps MPD increase recruitment of Hispanic and Latino officers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are trying to make good on its promise to try and hire more Hispanic and Latino officers, after the body of a Hispanic man was found in a van 49 days after it was towed from a crime scene.

FOX13 has discovered MPD has made slow progress in hiring more Hispanic and Latino officers, according to obtained records.

The department is on a push to hire more Latino officers and they have turned to "La Prensa," a Spanish speaking weekly.

"We have had several meetings about how the Latinos can learn more about the police department and how can they apply for different positions that are available," said Jairo Arguijo of "La Prensa."

We showed Arguijo, who has a background in sales, the numbers of Hispanic officers MPD has, through an open records request.

Out of 2118 officers in 2019, MPD only had 50 Hispanics this year. In 2018 and 2017, the department struggled to reach that same number.

"I think there definitely needs improvement," Arguijo said. FOX13 showed him the number of Hispanic male and female MPD recruits.

According to MPD documents, there were only 15 total from 2015 through 2017.

"Now more than ever, the timing is perfect," Arguijo said.

In this week’s edition of "La Prensa," the MPD has taken out an ad to make readers aware that the department is hiring. In the future additions, editorials and articles will tout the need for diversity within the department.

Arguijo said trust and other Latino leaders, are something MPD has to earn with outreach and employment because of the current climate.

"Being an undocumented, there is a lot of fear. I don't want to reach out to the police department if certain things happen," Arguijo said.

Currently the highest ranking Hispanic officers within MPD are two lieutenants.

