0 Well-known, longtime Alderman in Mississippi dies after stroke

OXFORD, Miss. - He wore many hats in the Oxford area. But he will always be known as Coach.

Oxford Alderman Ulysses "Coach" Howell died this weekend after a massive stroke.

He coached and taught in the Oxford school system for 36 years and represented Oxford's historically African American Ward 4.

As FOX13 found out, Howell will be missed for all that he gave his community.

People in Howell’s neighborhood said he got it done as an Alderman and that he was always taking care of folks – and it was never about him.

Betty Griffin lives just down the road from him.

“When I had problems, I would go to coach and talk to him about it and he would stand there and say well and I would say well...,” said Griffin. “And I would say, ‘Come on coach you can do it. You got the power to do this.’ And he would say, ‘Let me see what I can do.’ And he would come up with some kind of solution.”

Tim Frieson has lived in Oxford long enough that he had Howell as both a gym teacher in junior high and as an Alderman representing him as an adult. He got choked up speaking about Howell.

“Coach was somebody that really worked and who cared about this neighborhood. I think that coach is the one that is responsible for this neighborhood having streetlights back here,” Frieson said.

Griffin said that long after Howell stopped coaching, kids in his neighborhood would still go to him for advice.

“They would say if I got in something the coach is right up the road up there and they would go up the road and they would do right. They had great respect for him,” Griffin said.

Howell coached football, baseball, track and gym. He also taught drivers education and social studies.

He was an Alderman under five different Oxford mayors. Current Mayor Robin Tannehill said he will be dearly missed.

