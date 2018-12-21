0 Well-known Memphis businessman, 2 others killed after plane heading to Memphis area crashes

ATLANTA - A small plane crashed in a northwest Atlanta park Thursday, killing the three people on board, Atlanta fire officials said.

The Cessna 560 went down Thursday at 12:40 p.m. in English Park, near Interstate 285 at Bolton Road and about two miles from the Fulton County Airport, FAA spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen confirmed to AJC.com.

One of the people killed in the crash was Wei Chen, a well-known businessman and Memphis native. He graduated from the University of Memphis and headed a business in the area.

Bergen confirmed three people were on board.

The University of Memphis released a statement regarding Chen's death Thursday:

"The University of Memphis is deeply saddened by the tragic death of Wei Chen, a University of Memphis alum and supporter who served on several University boards including the Alumni Association National Executive Board of Directors. This is a tremendous loss not only for the UofM but the entire City of Memphis. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this solemn time."

Chen made history in 2011 for becoming the first Chinese pilot to fly across the world, and he landed in Memphis.

The identities of the other victims have not yet been released.

“The FAA is investigating,” Bergen said. “We will update as more information becomes available.”

WSB-TV reported the flight took off from the Fulton County Airport. It appears to have been a Cessna Citation bound for Memphis, Tennessee.

Atlanta Fire can confirm a plane crash near Fulton Industrial Pkwy and Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy. FF’s extinguishing hotspots at this time. There are no survivors. Working to confirm total number of occupants that were on aircraft. Also checking neighborhood for injuries. #AFRD pic.twitter.com/Z3NHPHMVMo — Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) December 20, 2018

Crews were also searching the neighborhood for any injuries the crash might have caused, officials said.

An Atlanta fire official told reporters at the scene that no one was taken to the hospital.

Cellphone video sent to WSB-TV showed flames in a grassy park area emanating black smoke.

Atlanta police also responded to a “call of a light aircraft down,” spokesman Officer Jarius Daugherty said.

