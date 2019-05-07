0 West Memphis city leaders to hire 100 teenagers this summer as part of empowerment initiative

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - West Memphis city leaders plan to hire 100 teenagers this summer as a part of the mayor’s empowerment initiative.

Teens in West Memphis overcame a rough year after losing Taylon Vail, 16, to gun violence. Police said the teen – who did not appear to be the intended target – was playing video games when he was shot to death.

Kioria Jones grew up there and hopes the city’s efforts to put 100 teens to work will help the city overcome some of its biggest challenges.

“Give them something to do. You’ll have less haters and more helpers because you have a lot of people killing and stuff going on simply because you don’t like this person,” said Jones.

Mayor Marco McClendon said teens will make as much as $9.25 per hour and work 25 hours per week.

The city will start accepting applications at the beginning of June.

“A lot of these jobs going to be handed at the city, they’re going to take a group of probably five. Take them to one department, a group of five send them to another department – as well as some of the small businesses because we’re trying to build inside out,” said McClendon.

McClendon said last year several small businesses were uncertain about participating because of lack of money.

He told FOX13 the city worked out the kinks. They are supplying the checks. They just need employers to allow the teens to work at their businesses.

Kaia Molica, 18, said she wishes a program like this was around when she was in high school.

“I’m even excited to hear that because that’s something that I always struggled with was finding a job during the summer,” said Molica.

Students will also gain mentors throughout the program.

They’ll take on conflict resolution classes, learn civil responsibility and problem solving – something city leaders said will combat crime.

