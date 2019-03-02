0 West Memphis city officials cracking down on blight

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - West Memphis city council is preparing to put tougher rules in place to get property owners to clean up blight.

FOX13 spoke with one of the worst offenders Friday about the mess in his yard.

Eyesores look more like junkyards in front of homes and businesses in West Memphis.

One of the worst offenders lives in the 700 block of South 11th Street where washing machines, dryers and refrigerators sat outside.

FOX13 asked the owner about his property.

“I just want to talk to you about your property, why won’t you clean it up?” said FOX13’s Siobhan Riley.

“We are, I’m declining an interview right now,” he said.

The city’s code enforcement officer Michael Antel is cracking down on blight.

In the past, letters went out to property owners who were cited and taken to court, but city leaders said that didn’t seem to work.

“You feel sad, it’s hard out here right now, it looks bad but some people that’s all they got,” said Bernard Owens.

This time, the city is taking a different approach by implementing its cleanup resolution that passed recently.

“We sent the property owners another letter giving them 10 days to come into compliance or the city has the right to bid out for cleanup on the properties,” said Antel.

Notices were also sent out last week to homes on South 9th Street, as well as 17th Street.

FOX13 went to Nash’s Auto Body Shop on East Broadway to talk to the owner about his business where auto parts are taking up space in the yard. The owner was not there.

City leaders said they’re confident the new plan is going to work.

