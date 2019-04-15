West Memphis city officials taking action against violence after multiple deadly incidents

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - West Memphis city officials are focusing on reaching out to young people to keep them out of trouble following the deadly shooting at a nightclub.
Officials said 83 guns have been seized in West Memphis since the beginning of 2019 – half were taken from people under 18-years-old.
Four people have been killed in the area since April 6. One of the victims killed was a 16-year-old boy.
Mayor Marco McClendon told FOX13 he plans on expanding the summer jobs program with the city. He is also speaking to different school districts about conflict resolution classes.
“When young black men die in West Memphis, it’s business as usual the next day. It’s not going to business as usual in West Memphis as long as I’m mayor,” said McClendon.
Last week, Taylon Vail, 16, was shot and killed while playing video games inside his grandmother’s house.
That hit close to home for the community, especially young students.
McClendon decided to enforce the curfew at 11 p.m. during the week to keep children out of trouble. He said it is needed, since several juveniles were caught with weapons.
As police continue to search for suspects responsible for two recent shootings, McClendon hopes the community will come together to keep young people safe.
The mayor said parents could be fined if they are at home and their child is out past curfew.
