0 West Memphis community comes together to host stop the violence festival

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - A church is West Memphis put on a festival today to fight the violence and shine the light on the art of music in Eastern Arkansas.

Organizers of today’s festival told FOX13 a double homicide two months ago feet away from their church is what pushed them to bring the community together.

A day of singing, clapping, and rejoicing for life is what these people did Saturday in West Memphis.

Apostle Jonathan Davis is the pastor of The Kingdom Seekers International Ministry of Arts Church.

Davis’ church organized the Arts Alive Outdoor festival after a deadly shooting near the church.

"About two months ago not even 100 feet from our church claimed,” Davis said.

The shooting Davis is talking about took place in April when gunmen killed two men at a party at the Second Chance Car Care Center.

"It really put a damper on our community we wanted to make sure we came back to bring some hope and healing,” Davis said.

The Double shooting at Second Chance took place during a deadly month in West Memphis where more than 5 people got killed.

Davis says crime and violence is an issue affecting more than one city and state.

That’s why he wants to make the festival a yearly event to always allow people to see the good of a bad situation.

"It's so much negativity in the world we want people to at least have a day where they can come enjoy, smile, love, eat good food, and hear good gospel music,” Davis said.



