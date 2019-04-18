0 West Memphis community working to fight violent crime

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - People in West Memphis gathered Wednesday night to discuss a solution to the recent crime problem in several neighborhoods.

In the last two weeks the West Memphis Police Department investigated four murders.

A large crowd of concerned people came together at a West Memphis church to discuss the growing problem.

The latest came last week when someone shot a 16-year-old West Memphis High School student while he was playing video games.

Police are still investigating the deadly shooting that left a woman dead in a home on Oxford Street.

West Memphis Assistant Police Chief Robert Langston said there is a solution to the problem of recent crime.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

“How many times have you heard shots fired over there? The problem has moved out now. A couple days before that homicide happened we sent an abatement notice over to the landlord to get those people out of the house,” Langston said.

Langston told the crowd it’s going to take a lot of teamwork to end the crime.

Langston explained to the people how the department is exploring the option of expanding their technology resources.

Already there are 43 SkyCop cameras in high crime areas in West Memphis.

Langston said even with state-of-the-art technology, help from the community is still very much needed.

“The big thing we need, and we say the police department can do all the crime abatement stuff, the violent crime approach, but we need help from the community,” Langston said.

Police detectives are still in need of information in two recent homicides. Anyone with information that can help, is asked to call the West Memphis Police Department.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.