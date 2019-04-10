0 West Memphis' crime suppression unit has increased arrests and minimized presence of firearms

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - The West Memphis Police Department said that since the city started its violent crime suppression unit, they are already noticing an increase in arrests and guns off the streets.

When Mayor Marco McClendon took office, he said he wanted the police department to come up with a plan to address violent crimes.

West Memphis Assistant Police Chief Robert Langston spoke with FOX13 about the violent crime suppression unit the department put in place about four weeks ago. The unit is made up of five officers.

The new program tracks where offenders live, who they are associated with and what type of car they drive.

“They start everyday with a brief and during that brief they talk about who’s commiting the violent crimes in West Memphis,” said Robert Langston, the assistant police chief with the department.

Langston said the group responsible for most violent crimes such as robberies, thefts and shootings are between 14 to 25 years old.

Right now the department is using state and federal resources to make it impossible for violent offenders to keep committing the crimes.

“Whether it be the ATF, FBI, the DA and our federal prosecutors to get them in federal prison if we have to, whatever we have to do to get them out of our community,” he said.

West Memphis police are still investigating multiple shootings that left three people dead over a violent weekend.

Despite the deadly crimes in the city, the department said its new program is working.

“During that time, they made about 50 arrests, taken about 20 guns off the street, last year the first three months of 2018 we had taken about 27 guns off the street,” Langston said.

Langston said in the first three months of this year, they have taken 82 guns off the streets.

Langston told FOX13 the community outreach coordinator they hired and the school resource officers in every school helped.

They are working with kids as young as six years old to address the city’s crime.

