0 West Memphis Fire Department hopes 18 new recruits will fill void

WEST MEMPHIS, AR - Do you have what it takes?

18 West Memphis Fire recruits were asked that exact question Saturday morning before tackling a 7-step agility course.

“I’ve done everything from sky diving, to rock climbing, to extreme kayaking. I’ve done it all.”

Brandon Marrone tells us he likes a challenge. He is one of 18 men gunning for seven open positions at the West Memphis Fire Department.

“This is the time of year when all the older guys are retiring,” Chief Master Dennis Brewer explained. “We are going to be a new department, so we need new guys to come in and take their places.”

Saturday, WMFD hosted an agility test for recruits. It was a family affair. The department invited recruit families and even the community to come out for free food, fun, and to cheer on the recruits.

“We want the community to come out and see what it’s like to be a firefighter,” Chief Brewer told us. “They don’t get a chance to see us at night when we’re working. Here they can see some of the things we do, and what it takes to be a firefighter.”

The recruits had to complete seven different courses, including climbing a 147 foot ladder, stacking water hoses, and dragging a 175lb dummy.All while carrying about 40 lbs worth of gear.

There was no shortage of friendly competition.

WATCH: West Memphis FD recruits are taking their agility test today. That includes climbing this 147ft ladder.

WMFD has several open positions to fill, hope this recruiting class can get it done.

This is a family event. Residents are encouraged to come cheer them on. pic.twitter.com/xyyuxHFZT2 — Winnie Wright (@WinnieWrightTV) May 18, 2019

“From one athlete to another athlete, I’m still always better than the next guy,” Marrone told us, smiling.

“We’ve got a good recruiting class. I’m looking forward to seeing these guys,” a proud Chief Brewer told us.

He said they’ve likely got enough talent to fill the seven firefighter positions currently open, but they are still in need of paramedics.

If you’re interested in applying, stop by the fire station and fill out an application.

