West Memphis honors town's first female African American firefighter

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - Patricia Roberts is the first African American female firefighter in West Memphis. She has been with the fire department for 26 years.
On Thursday, she was recognized for being promoted to inspector, making her the first female African American firefighter to make rank.
Roberts said when she first joined the department, all she wanted to do was be a firefighter. She started as a dispatcher and kept setting goals.
Roberts offered this advice to young girls with big dreams:
"As far as ladies in the city, I just want them to know that this can be accomplished. I just want them to know I'm living proof of that and it's just hard work and just putting goals in order to make it happen. I invite all women to try out for the fire department."
