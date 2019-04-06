West Memphis leaders look to improve sewage overflow issue

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - The City of West Memphis told FOX13 it has a wastewater issue on its hands.
In February, the city’s wastewater treatment plant struggled to deal with excessive rainfall making its way through sewers.
West Memphis Utility said the aging infrastructure struggles to treat all of the sewer water coming through with flooding.
That means some over flow, both treated and untreated, can flow right back into the Mississippi River.
“With the amount of rain we were receiving with level of the Mississippi River, our sewer lines because of their ages they have cracks and seams,” said Todd Pederson, General Manager of West Memphis Utility. “Because of the age of our system, we’ve got more inflow than our pipes can adequately handle,” Pederson explained.
Pederson said they’re already working with the state on a corrective action plan to reduce sewage overflow issues.
The plant can treat a limit of 6.3 million gallons of sewage a day. On average, they treat about 4.7 million.
Now, city leaders are hard at work hoping to improve that limit.
