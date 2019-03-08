0 West Memphis man honored at City Hall for preventing man from drowning

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - A West Memphis man was honored at City Hall for saving a man's life during a serious flooding.

West Memphis Police said a man was walking when he fell into a body of water near Southland Park Gaming.

George Phillips III, who was with his sister, said he saw the man and deemed it his duty to save him.

"I rolled my window down. I could hear a young lady on the other side of the parking lot on the other side. She was screaming, 'Please help me. He's drowning. Please help me.'"

The current pushed the man under the bridge, according to Phillips.

"I guess eventually the current just pushed him from under, that's when I grabbed him from the side of the bridge andmy sister held on to the back of my pants and I leaned in and I grabbed him by his wrist," Phillips said.

West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon presented the award to Phillips for his bravery during the flooding.

Phillips' father accepted the award on behalf of his daughter, who lives out of town.

"I'm just proud of them and thank God for them being there at that time," George Phillips Sr. said.

"I did what I would want someone to do for me," Phillips said.

Phillips told FOX13 that they have not been in contact with the victim, but they hope this story will help find the victim and the woman who was with him

West Memphis Police said they think the victim is from out of town.

