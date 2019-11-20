0 West Memphis Mayor hopes $12M plan will help cities ISO fire rating

A West Memphis fire station is only one point away from having the worst possible ISO fire rating.

West Memphis Mayor, Marco McClendon said he hopes a $12 million infrastructure plan will help turn things around.

To make improvements, West Memphis is moving forward with building two new fire stations, a police substation and a municipal building, which are all part of a $12 million revitalization plan.

Right now the city of West Memphis has four fire stations that Mayor McClendon said are outdated.

"These were things that just needed to be done. With the council supporting this vision to make sure we do the necessities in West Memphis it also supports eliminating Blythe within our communities and making our community safe. It also helps the attractiveness. If the city is willing to invest in West Memphis, you should as well," said Mayor McClendon.

Fire station two and three were chosen to shut down, according to McClendon. The new fire stations will be placed on each side of the city, which will supply better service to the industrial park, which has a fire insurance rating of nine.

ISO scores determine how well your local fire department are able to protect communities. One is the best possible rating and ten is the worst.

"Placing a new fire station in an industrial park will drop the fire rating from a nine to a one, which will hopefully save the industries out there and help them become a better corporate partner for the city of West Memphis," said Mclendon.

According to McClendon, if that rate is reduced, the entire city will have an overall ISO score of one.

The city plans to keep its current firefighters and staff from fire station two and three and transfer them to the new buildings.

"They would be able to have a better response time and support the city in its growth. Having a fire station and a police substation down there on the east end of town not only helps the response, but it helps the to start the revitalization of the east end of broadway."

The new stations are expected to open next year.

