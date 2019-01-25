0 West Memphis mayor reveals plan for the city

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - FOX13 got a one on one exclusive interview with the mayor of West Memphis about his action plan for the city.

Mayor Marco McClendon told FOX13 his plan includes two new fire stations, a new courthouse and police substation.

He wants to build that courthouse on the lot behind city hall.

Berdia Thompson, who comes to West Memphis almost every day to shop, notices one problem impacting the city.

“Some of the buildings are very old and they probably need repairing or maybe replacing if they can,” Thompson said.

McClendon told FOX13 new infrastructure is a part of his action plan.

He said the city of West Memphis hasn’t had a new fire station in decades.

“With our fire station, we haven’t had a new fire station in West Memphis close to 50 years,” McClendon said.

We received new details about the mayor’s action plan just one day after he presented the plan to council members.

He wants at least one of the new fire stations built near Broadway and MLK. McClendon also hopes to put a new police substation in the same area.

“We got some fire stations that got a few issues and what we want to do to build the morale with our fire department, we want to make sure we build them a new house,” he said.

McClendon said each fire station would cost at least $1.4 million each. He said it cost just as much to make repairs to the current buildings as it would to build a new one.

“If we’re going to improve West Memphis, we’ve got to do these things,” said McClendon.

The mayor said the city owns land where they want to build a new courthouse. The plan also includes street and drainage improvements and revitalizing parks.

McClendon said it’s important to add a new amphitheater to the pavilion in one of the parks. He said the parks are a major tourist attraction.

Thompson said she’s confident in the mayor’s action plan.

“It may take him awhile through the course of his four years, but he does have a plan and I wish him well,” said Thompson.

We asked the mayor where the money will come from. He said they’re considering a bond to pay for some of those projects.

