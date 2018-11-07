0 West Memphis mayoral race headed to runoff election

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - People in West Memphis are awaiting the results of several citywide elections, including the West Memphis mayoral race.

According to the election commission in Crittenden County they have seen a record number of voters in this year’s election.

RELATED: Election results 2018: Live updates

Well into the 5 p.m. hour people lined up at polling stations in West Memphis to cast their votes.

On the ballot for West Memphis voters were several county and citywide elections.

The one that caught everyone’s interest is the city mayor’s race.

Voters said a new mayor will lead the city after 20 years of Bill Johnson leading the city.

“It is prime time for change now without opposition without having to worry about an agenda that was before you or contending against someone else,” Dr. Chastity Dean-Anthony, from the Coalition of a Quality Crittenden County, said.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Supporters for all six candidates running for mayor rallied in front of polling stations until the final moments before the polls closed.

Also on the ballot in Crittenden County were West Memphis City Clerk, County Treasure, coroner, and Sheriff.

“This has not happened in many years, so I’m excited about whoever gets in office. It’s going to be a change and that is just exciting,” Darrell Anthony said.

Anthony said he’s encouraged by the fact so many people have been enthused to cast their votes.

He said the enthusiasm gives him hope that West Memphis is on the way to achieving great things.

“I believe everybody in the City of West Memphis knows the importance of this election and they have been proving it by going out and casting their vote on today,” Darrell said.

West Memphis City Councilmen Wayne Croom and Marco McClendon will meet in a Dec. 4 runoff election for mayor.

Also on the ballot tonight were the Arkansas Governor, Lt. Governor, Secretary of State, and Attorney General.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.