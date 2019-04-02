0 West Memphis mother speaks out after 11-year-old son taken to jail from elementary school

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - A West Memphis mother is speaking out after her 11-year-old son was taken to jail for refusing to follow instructions at school.

Laura McChristian said her son was taken in from Maddux Elementary School and charged with disorderly conduct.

McChristian told FOX13 her son was flipping milk cartons when a teacher told him to stop.

“I’m thinking that when my son’s in jail he’s gotten to fighting or did a terroristic threat. I’m thinking he did something serious,” she said. “For y’all to tell me he did something petty, it pissed me completely off.”

She’s angry, but McChristian also has a lot of questions for administrators.

She said her son was in custody for several hours before a friend who worked at the jail told her where he was. He was released around 4 p.m.

McChristian said she wasn’t notified.

West Memphis police records said an officer asked why he was in the hallway and he responded, “that he doesn’t talk to police.”

Jaylen was ordered to the office. According to the police report, he didn’t go.

That’s when he was taken in and charged with disorderly conduct.

“I didn’t know it was against the law to say I do not talk to police. That was nonviolent, non-criminal activity. Y’all over-policed an 11-year-old,” McChristian said.

FOX13 reached out to the West Memphis School District several times about the incident and whether McChristian was contacted about the arrest.

We are still working to hear back.

