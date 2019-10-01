West Memphis police investigating deadly shooting

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - West Memphis police are working to learn more information after someone was shot and killed.
According to police, they were called to the 300 block of S. 20th on Monday night for a man who had been shot.
The victim was taken to Regional One hospital, but he did not survive his injuries.
This is a breaking story. Check back for an update.
