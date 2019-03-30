0 West Memphis police stepping up security for school district

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - The West Memphis Police Department is stepping up school security.

This week, the department started a new partnership with the school system, assigning a resource officer to every campus in the district – six elementary schools, three middle schools and the high school.

In the past, the department only had two officers for the district.

“I know there’s been several fights here at the junior high and they’re really working hard to bring things down,” said Luther Simpson, who has four grandchildren in the West Memphis school district.

Simpson said he feels a lot better knowing there’s an officer walking the halls at every campus and getting to know students personally.

“[We want] the kids to understand that the police are here help them. They’re not there to do things against them and for them to learn, they can go to the police and find out what’s going on,” he said.

In addition to improving safety inside the schools, the West Memphis Police Department is hopeful their presence will deter crime in the community.

The department said most crimes are committed by young people.

“We’re hoping if we interact with them and show them a different way, then maybe we’ll be able to deter some of this youth crime,” said Sgt. Jennifer Welsh with West Memphis police.

Welsh said this new role will also help police officers become more proactive instead of reactive.

“We’re hoping to put some programs in place for the kids where they interact with officers, some after-school activities, some summer programs,” said Welsh.

Traffic control is also a big issue for the district. In addition to these resource officers, there are police officers patrolling school zones at the beginning and end of the school days.

