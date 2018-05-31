0 West Memphis seeing impact of car ordinance

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - The city of West Memphis is fighting blight, and already seeing results.

Hundreds of inoperable cars have already been towed. The police have not even officially started enforcing the ordinance yet.

That will start next week. But even before official enforcement begins, they’re seeing results. And residents are noticing the impact.

The front yards of Memphis look a little different these days.

“They are looking better. They're cleaning up, said Dorothy. “I've noticed.”

Dorothy has noticed, and so has William Milliner.

“I'm seeing less cars in my area,” said Milliner.

It’s all thanks to a new city ordinance that the West Memphis Police Department is set on enforcing.

Trending stories:

“We get hundreds of complaints a year, so we've got to get them moved,” said Capt. Joe Baker with the West Memphis Police Department.

Earlier this year the department began tagging cars, and letting the owners know, you can get your car fixed and driving, towed for free, or receive a citation and $250 fine.

The West Memphis Police Department said they have had roughly 60% compliance from the car owners they notified in April. More than 300 cars have already been cleared from front yards and city blocks, according to police.

“A bunch of junk cars in the driveway makes your property go down. Just looks bad,” said James Colford, who lives outside of West Memphis in the county.

It has taken a little longer than expected to get the ordinance to take effect. But next week officers will go around yet again and start issuing $250 fines.

“We want people to know, we want people to comply. I would be thrilled if we didn't issue the first citation. This isn't an income generator,” said Baker.

“I just wish people would take more pride in their property and a lemonade a whole lot of eyesores,” said Milliner.

If habitual offenders continue to not ignore requests and citations, the fines double and triple.

The police department just issues the citations though, and it is up to a local judge to determine whether or not to enforce the fines.

If you live in West Memphis and need to get an inoperable vehicle towed, you can call any of these wrecker companies and they will tow it for free:

A-1 Wrecker Service 870-732-1010 Airport Towing Service 870-735-6000 Bowden Wrecker Service 901-394-4564 Brasfield Wrecker Service 870-732-3520 Clark Towing Service 870-514-4900 Freedom Wrecker Service 870-636-9221 Heck’s Wrecker Service 870-7352310 I-55 Towing and Recovery Service 870-739-5555 Paradise Wrecker Service 870-732-2505 Speden’s Wrecker Service 870-732-6838 Steve’s Auto Body Wrecker Service 870-7393076 Sutter Towing Service 870-739-5655

© 2018 Cox Media Group.