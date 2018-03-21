0 West Memphis shooting leaves teen dead and another in recovery

WEST MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A teenager is dead and another is recovering after a shooting overnight in West Memphis, Arkansas.

18-year-old Clark Brown Jr. was shot and killed Tuesday morning around 2 a.m. The crime happened in a poorly lit alley with no cameras.

Police are hoping evidence can point them in the direction of the killer or killers.

"I just heard gunshots and the next thing I know there's a guy laying out there," said Nicola Sparks, resident of West Wood Apartments.

Ripped crime scene tape lingered and shell casings still littered the ground. It was a visual reminder to residents of Tuesday morning.

Nicola Sparks wasn’t all surprised when she heard the familiar pattern of gunfire.

"It happens like that all the time over here," said Sparks.

Instincts took over though.

"I got on the floor at first, and then after they stopped shooting, I came outside, and I just heard a lady screaming, and when I looked out they was over there and the body was laying there," said Sparks.

18-year-old Clark Brown, Jr. was killed and 19-year-old Bryson Dorsey was also shot in the hand.

People told police the shooting may have been gang related.

Police are hoping to piece together what happened and catch whoever pulled the trigger.

Residents are hoping the triggers stop being pulled altogether as they begin to think about moving.

Unfortunately, this is the fourth homicide in West Memphis so far this year.

Police told us all of last year they only had about 6 homicides.

Detectives are hoping they can solve the deaths as they work to prevent others.

