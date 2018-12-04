West Memphis votes for new mayor today

West Memphians have a chance to vote for their new mayor today.
From 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. community members can go to their polling site to vote in the runoff election.
Veteran Jim Carey told FOX13 it’s important that people vote in local elections.
“I think it’s very important that people come out and vote so we get the mayor that you want,” he said.
“And, if you don’t come vote, don’t complain about what’s going on at city hall.”
Marco McClendon and Wayne Croom are the candidates.
Both want to see economic growth and reduce crime if they are elected mayor.
“The people that are running are both very good candidates,” Carey said. “I think they’ll do a good job.”
Voters told us the election has not split the community. Instead, it’s brought them together.
“I think it is bringing out a lot of people,” Carey said.
