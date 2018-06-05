West Memphis woman shot in her home

WEST MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A West Memphis woman is recovering tonight after being shot inside her home.
Police said happened around 8:45 p.m. Monday night on Three Forks Street.
Trending stories:
- Sex offender tries to meet girl, 14, in Walmart parking lot for sex
- Man sitting at popular Memphis intersection shot in chest
- 6 people arrest during Memphis drug bust, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
According to a captain with the West Memphis Police Department, multiple shots were fired near the home, and a stray bullet went inside the house. The woman was hit in the arm.
It is unknown at this time if any kids were inside the home.
The woman was taken to Regional One hospital in non-critical condition.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}