  • West Memphis woman shot in her home

    WEST MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A West Memphis woman is recovering tonight after being shot inside her home.

    Police said happened around 8:45 p.m. Monday night on Three Forks Street.

    According to a captain with the West Memphis Police Department, multiple shots were fired near the home, and a stray bullet went inside the house. The woman was hit in the arm.

    It is unknown at this time if any kids were inside the home.

    The woman was taken to Regional One hospital in non-critical condition.

