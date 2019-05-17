West Tennessee man arrested after attacking woman with cane at Kroger, police say

ATOKA, Tenn. - A West Tennessee man is in jail after brutally attacking a woman with a cane outside a Mid-South grocery store.
The attack happened at a Kroger along Highway 51 in Tipton County.
Atoka police said the man asked for directions, then attacked the woman with a cane just before noon on Thursday.
Police said John Hubbard asked a woman for directions to Dyersburg before the attack.
“It was surprising, being in Atoka. It never happens up here,” said shopper Jason Max.
Atoka police said after hitting the woman, Hubbard tried dragging her out of her car. Her car went back and hit another car in the lot.
“I feel that no matter who you are. No matter how old you are and where you come from, you should never hurt a woman,” said Jessica Ferreira.
According to police, Hubbard then got in his own car and left. He was caught four miles down the road.
Police said it’s unclear why the attacked happened. But shoppers like Max said there’s never an excuse for those actions.
“Get help or get out of our town. Atoka isn’t the place for it,” he said.
