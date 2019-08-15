Westwood High School dismisses early due to 'ongoing repairs'

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - Shelby County Schools dismissed Westwood High School early today.
SCS said the school dismissed at 11:45 this morning.
Here's a statement from Shelby County Schools:
Due to equipment repairs at Westwood High School, Shelby County Schools has made the decision to dismiss early at 11:45AM. We were able to start the school day anticipating repairs would be complete, however the decision to dismiss early has been made as a result of the ongoing repairs.
All students will be fed lunch before they depart. Staff will be onsite to ensure all children are picked up safely. All normal dismissal procedures will apply and buses will pick up at the dismissal time.
On Wednesday, eight 8 SCS schools dismissed early after MLGW power outages and equipment repairs.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}