0 "We've got to lift up our children," Mayor proposes $1.3 million to improve parks, decrease crime

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 often hears from concerned Memphians who say, "kids need more to do," when discussing the eye-opening crime statistics in the City of Memphis.

Tuesday night, Mayor Jim Strickland echoed that sentiment when he presented his budget.

"We've got to lift up our children and give them something to do, intervene in their lives, so they grow up and pick the right path and not the wrong path," Strickland said.

Trending stories:

Strickland increased funding to add manpower to the Memphis Police Department. The Mayor said police "can't do it alone," when discussing the crime rate.

The Mayor refers to his proposal as a "public safety-focused budget," with a plan to spent $1.3 million on parks and community centers.

FOX13 asked Ursula Madden, communications director for the City of Memphis, to provide specific details about the plan Wednesday.

Here's Madden's response about the planned program, which requires approval from the Memphis City Council:

"Our community centers will offer day camp young people with a variety of activities within the camp including sports, games, reading, arts and crafts. The new park program will be offered at 20 parks in the city. It’s designed for drop-in activities, primarily for kids who walk to the park from their neighborhood, but its open to all. Staff will be organizing more informal games (like giant twister) to encourage kids to play and be active. While designing these programs, our parks team consulted with a group of young people and them look at options to get an understanding of what type of activities they wanted."

© 2018 Cox Media Group.