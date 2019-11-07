What are the symptoms of lead poisoning?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - After 10 Shelby County Schools tested positive for lead in some of their water fountain, FOX13 wanted to make sure parents knew the details surrounding lead poisoning and the possible symptoms.
RELATED: 10 Shelby County Schools tested positive for traces of lead
Routine testing was performed and 10 out of 165 locations had results 1% above the EPA threshold in one or more specific fountains, the report said.
According to KidsHealth,org, "Lead poisoning happens when too much lead gets into the body through the skin or from breathing, eating, or drinking. When lead gets in the body, it can travel and cause harm wherever it ends up."
Children can show no symptoms of being sick, or they can exhibit the following:
- headaches
- behavioral problems and trouble concentrating
- loss of appetite
- weight loss
- nausea and vomiting
- constipation
- a metallic taste in the mouth
- feeling tired
- muscle and joint weakness
- looking pale
If you fear your child may have lead poisoning, a simple blood test can diagnose the illness.
"Treatment for lead poisoning depends on how much lead is in the blood. The most important part of treatment is preventing more exposure to lead. A child with a small amount of lead often can be treated easily. As the body naturally gets rid of the lead, the level of lead in the blood falls," KidsHealth.org said.
For more information about lead poisoning, click here.
