0 What impact will Arkansas casinos have on Tunica?

TUNICA, Miss. - Casino gambling has been legalized in Arkansas. It's creating local competition for the casinos in Tunica County for the first time, and the impact remains to be seen.

County leaders in Tunica County told FOX13 they don’t think the casino In Arkansas is going to have a major impact on Tunica County.

"They may just a little bit for people that don’t travel down here," Robinsonville's Timothy Adam West said. "It will be a little more closer for them, as far as distance, for people from Memphis, but you will still have your group of people that want to come down here."

West told FOX13 he ultimately sees very little changing, even though West Memphis is just across the Mississippi River and a casino is now open in the city.

"You will still have your group of people who will travel down here to Horseshoe and Goldstrike," he said. "You will still have that group of people that want to come down here and gamble because they have been gambling down here for so long."

FOX13 met Knoxville’s Linda Martin. She was visiting the Tunica casinos for the first time, and she believes they need something for families.

"To me, in this area, it is more about gambling casinos," Martin said. "I haven’t seen a kid yet. This is my second day, and I haven’t seen a kid yet."

For Timothy Adam West, the thought is a certain crowd will stick around in Tunica, regardless of casinos in Arkansas.

"I don’t see nothing changing," he said. "People continue to go where they think their luck is at."

