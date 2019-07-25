0 What is next for 15 vacant Shelby County Schools buildings?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Fifteen Shelby County school buildings are scheduled to be vacant this year.

An educational professional said at least one of those buildings should house a vocational school for students who aren’t college bound.

Southside High School is boarded up after housing a charter school last year.

What’s next for the building is yet to be determined by Shelby County Schools.

“I think we need to find something that is going to help the community as a whole to go back into those buildings,” said education professional Dunn.

Dunn used to work at Northside High School until it closed in 2016. Northside and Southside are two of the 15 SCS schools that are vacant.

Dunn said the district should find a way to put at least one of the buildings to use.

“You have a lot of resources that can go into those buildings that are vacant, you have vocational programing. You have all of these entities that can come into those buildings and help build those schools up,” Dunn said.

A spokesperson from SCS emailed FOX13’s Jeremy Pierre information about the vacant schools.

They explained that seven of the buildings are scheduled to be demolished. The purchasing rights to one building are exclusive to the city of Memphis.

One building is set to be sold. Two of the buildings will be used for administrative use.

There are no plans for four of the buildings.

FOX13 surveyed several SCS vacant properties and noticed the state of the building may be beyond repair.

“Georgia Elementary School is an old building, so most of the schools that are vacant they will need a lot of repairs,” Dunn said.

FOX13 emailed the district late this evening about the names of the 15 vacant schools and to describe the specific plans for buildings. They have not yet responded.

