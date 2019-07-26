0 What is next for Billy Ray Turner: Man charged in Lorenzen Wright murder case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Sherra Wright is heading to state prison after taking a plea deal in the murder case of her ex-husband, NBA star Lorenzen Wright.

FOX13 is taking a closer look at what’s next for her codefendant Billy Ray Turner. At this point, Turner hasn’t taken a plea deal and he’s expected to go to trial in September.

On December 5, 2017, Turner was arrested a week-and-a-half before Wright for his role in the murder of the NBA star.

Turner was arrested at a Collierville gas station and the whole arrest was caught on camera.

“This morning, the Shelby County grand jury indicted Billy R. Turner for the premeditated first-degree murder of Lorenzen Wright,” said District Attorney Amy Weirich just a few hours after Turner’s arrest in 2017.

In the spring of 2018, Turner and Sherra Wright appeared in court together for the first time.

Neither one of them showed much emotion when prosecutors announced they would not seek the death penalty if the jury found them guilty of murder.

A few weeks later, Turner was indicted on three counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

During a search warrant on Turner’s home in December of 2017 after he was taken into custody, detectives found a 9 mm pistol, a .38 revolver and a shotgun.

FOX13 obtained exclusive video of detectives towing away Billy Ray Turner’s old car last summer.

Police believe Turner was driving it in 2010 when prosecutors said he helped Wright murder her ex-husband.

Just last month, Turner plead guilty to possession of a gun after another gun charge was dismissed earlier in the week.

Turner faces 8-30 years in prison for that charge. The third weapon’s charge is still pending trial.

“If it’s found that he had that firearm on him, which we’re adamant that he has never touched, possessed, in any way owned… if he’s convicted of that then we’d face that music at that time,” said John Keith Perry, Turner’s attorney.

Turner was supposed to appear in court on Friday, but appearance has been rescheduled to August.

Background info:

Lorenzen Wright was last seen alive on July 18, 2010 when he left the home of Sherra Wright. The next day, police received a phone call from his cell phone, but it was interrupted by gunfire, according to Shelby County District Attorney's Office.

Wright's body was later discovered on July 28, 2010 in a field near Hacks Cross and Winchester. The 34-year-old was shot multiple times.

Investigators found the alleged murder weapon in a lake near Walnut, Mississippi on November 9, 2017.

Billy Turner was arrested and charged in Wright's murder on Tuesday, December 5.

Sherra Wright was arrested on December 15 at her home in California. She was extradited back to Memphis and charged in the murder. He is being held on a $15 million bond.

Investigators believe the duo tried to kill Lorenzen multiple times. The details were outlined by police during a news conference in December 2017. Her bond was set at $20 million.

More details regarding the alleged murder plot were revealed during Turner’s bond hearing in early May. In a statement read by prosecutors, Sherra’s cousin Jimmy Martin provided step-by-step details for how the killing allegedly unfolded.

