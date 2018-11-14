What Mid-South drivers can do in 24 hours to prepare for icy weather

Less than 24 hours away from a chance of winter weather hitting parts of the Mid-South, FOX13 discovered there's still time to outfit your car with two of the most important things to stay safe on the road.
For mechanics, that means customers are coming to get their cars ready.
“It actually can be really tricky because the things that happen is people want to wait to the last minute to get the vehicle service,” said Adrian Wright of Winchester Fire and Alignment
Quality tires and coolant.
These are two of the most important things Wright said drivers should look for ahead of the cold weather.
He always knows to expect more business when freezing temperatures arrive.
He said last-minute customers are doing the right thing.
“If it still needs to be done, this is the time.” Wright said. “Cold weather, just like hot weather, is not friendly to a vehicle.”
Wright said even though shops may be a little busier tomorrow, it's worth the wait to avoid sitting on the side of the road.
