SOUTHAVEN, MISS. - What rights do undocumented immigrants have under the U.S. Constitution?

It’s a question that could be tested in a lawsuit involving the City of Southaven and the estate of a man shot and killed by Southaven police.

Attorneys representing the family of Ismael Lopez outlined how they say the City of Southaven is trying to sweep the man's death under the rug. In the motions, an attorney representing the City of Southaven and the officers involved in the shooting claim Lopez didn't have any rights as an American as an undocumented citizen.

“In an address to a federal judge in an opening pleading in court, the City of Southaven has announced that it is their policy that if you are an undocumented resident of that city, you have no constitutional protections.” Murray Wells, the Lopez Family’s attorney said in a Thursday press conference. “I’ll let that sink in.”

The City cited two legal arguments for its claims that Lopez is not protected from police searching or entering his home.

The first is a 1990 Supreme Court ruling: United States v. Verdugo Urquidez.

Justices ruled the Fourth Amendment rule of search and seizure does not apply to the property of a non-resident who is in a foreign country. The second case is a 2011 Fifth Circuit ruling that states people in the US illegally cannot own firearms.

“This should be a chilling, larger issue even than just in the City of Southaven,” said Wells.

Steven Mulroy, a constitutional law professor at the University of Memphis, said he thinks the attorney for Southaven is “trying to create some law here.”

“Up until recently, anyway, the law was normally that anybody that’s in the United States has constitutional protections whether they’re a citizen or not,” said Mulroy.

Katherine Kerby, the attorney for Southaven, denied she is trying to create new case law.

“This has nothing to do with Southaven and everything to do with the U.S. law decided by the 1990 case,” said Kerby in a phone interview Thursday afternoon.

