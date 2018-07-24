What to expect from 'Mem-Fix' construction

The Mem-Fix project is in full swing on I-240 and the Poplar exit.
Crews spent the weekend prepping the area to build a new bridge.
Tish Jamison works close to the intersection, and avoided the area all weekend.
“I didn’t touch it,” she said. “I didn’t have to touch 240 at all, so it worked out for me.”
I-240 and Poplar were completely shut down where TDOT worked from 9 p.m. Friday to around 6 a.m. Monday.
A TDOT representative tells FOX13 workers dug into an area on Poplar to build a new base for the bridge. They also set bridge beams across the interstate with a large crane.
“The quicker they can get it done, the quicker we can get on the highway and get to where we need to go,” Jamison said.
Around 180,000 vehicles travel through the area daily, and the bridges have not been rebuilt since the 1960s.
