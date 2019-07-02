What we know about Dorsey Rawls: Man accused of murdering popular Memphis store owner

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Customers have been placing candles, flowers and cards outside the “Z” Market store in Berclair where a popular business owner lost his life on June 27.
Police said Dorsey Rawls, 39 – who is in a wheelchair – shot and killed Ahmad Khmous (also known as Adam) outside his convenience store on Waring Road after he attempted to kick Rawls off the property.
Several business owners told FOX13 Rawls had been harassing store owners in that shopping center all last week.
According to court records, Rawls told police he felt threatened and started shooting when Khmous, 30, told him to leave.
TBI reports indicate Rawls was charged in 1996 with a felony for possession of a weapon and aggravated robbery. Other charges over the years include sexual battery, several cases of indecent exposure, drugs and stalking charges.
According to TBI, Rawls was found guilty for stalking, trespassing and assault. He is currently facing charges of first-degree murder for the shooting death of Khmous.
A close friend of the victim told FOX13 Khmous was a father of two.
Memphis police are encouraging business owners to hire security and make sure the proper surveillance equipment is installed.
