MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Phil Trenary, a prominent city leader in Memphis, was shot and killed Thursday night in Downtown Memphis.
Here is what we know about Trenary:
- Trenary was the President and CEO of the Greater Memphis Chamber since 2014.
- As president and CEO, Trenary focused on growing jobs and investment in the Memphis community.
- Prior to his time at the Chamber, Trenary was president and CEO of Pinnacle Airlines Corp.
- He founded Exec Express Airlines (Lone Star Airlines) in Oklahoma in 1984 and came to Memphis in 1997 to run what is now Pinnacle.
- Trenary consulted for University of Memphis interim president Brad Martin in 2011 on several projects.
- He was shot on Front Street following a city race for charity on Sept. 27.
- Trenary was taken to Regional One, where he was pronounced dead.
Police also issued a description of the suspected shooter, who has not been identified as of yet.
And a police chase that ended in a fiery crash Friday afternoon involved the vehicle connected to the shooting.
Two people were taken into custody, but it’s unclear if they are connected to the shooting yet.
Police are still investigating.
